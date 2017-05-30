Ohio bill would allow gun owners to shoot in self-defense without retreating

NBC4 Staff Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A proposed Ohio bill would mean a person wouldn’t have to retreat if they shot someone in self-defense.

Click the image to read the Bill.

Legislators in the Ohio House of Representatives have put forth House Bill 228 which would remove the requirement to retreat before a person defends themselves, others, or their property as long as that defense is taken in a place they legally are allowed to be.

Currently, residents have a duty to retreat before defending themselves if they are not in their car or residence.

The change would bring the state into line with all surrounding states.

The 56-page bill is currently being reviewed by the Federalism and Interstate Relations Committee.

It has two sponsors and 35 co-sponsors, including the chairman, vice chairman, and three other members of the committee.

