Ohio sheriff says new $35 million downtown jail more secure

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff says a new $35 million downtown jail is more secure and will prevent the types of escapes seen in the current facility.

The 384-bed facility in downtown Lancaster in southeastern Ohio opens next month. It replaces three outdated and crowded jail buildings.

Fairfield County Dave Phalen tells the Columbus Dispatch that there is no way inmates could compromise the new jail’s locks.

Phalen made his comments following last week’s temporary escape by two inmates who authorities say opened the lock on their holding cell and walked out the front door.

The new jail has 149 security cameras and also space for inmates to attend counseling and take classes.

