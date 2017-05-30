Police: Golfer Tiger Woods found asleep at the wheel

WFLA Web Staff Published:
Tiger Woods Mugshot

JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — A newly released police report says a Jupiter police officer found golfer Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel of his car when he was charged with driving under the influence Monday morning. Woods released a written statement later saying alcohol was not involved, stating he was impacted by prescription medications.

READ MORE: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge, released

The affidavit released by police on Tuesday shows Woods’ breath test results were .000 at the time of his arrest.

According to the paperwork, an officer found a black Mercedes stopped in the right lane of a Jupiter road around 2 a.m. The officer says Woods was sleeping in the car by himself with his seatbelt on. The car was running with brake lights on and the right blinker flashing.

The officer said Woods told him he was coming from a golf trip in Los Angeles and didn’t know where he was.

Police say Woods had extremely slow and slurred speech and appeared to be confused, but was cooperative. He did tell police he takes several prescriptions, according to the paperwork.

The golfer was taken into custody around 3 a.m. and later released.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s