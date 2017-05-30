Police investigate shooting in Dayton

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a person was found shot in Dayton begging for help from a neighbor.

The victim was taken here to Miami Valley. The condition of the victim is not known at this point.

The shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday. near the intersection of Brumbaugh Boulevard and Free Pike in Dayton.

Police say a neighbor who lives in the 3300 block of Brumbaugh called police after someone was beating on his door. That person turned out to be a man who had just been shot on Free Pike according to dispatchers.

The victim came to that neighbor’s door shouting for help and the neighbor called 911 because he was unsure of what was going on.

Police and medics arrived on scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

There is no description of a suspect but Montgomery County dispatchers say a white vehicle suspected in the shooting was last seen driving away on Free Pike.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s