Police searching for aggravated burglary suspect in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Fairborn say they are looking for a man in connection with an armed burglary that happened Monday.

According to the Fairborn Police Department, a woman reported a man entering her unlocked front door and showing her a handgun around 1:30 Monday afternoon on North Elm Street.

The man stole the woman’s cell phone and an unknown amount of cash. He then ran away from the scene.

The man is described as a white male, between 5-feet 5- and 10-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing an orange shirt with blue jeans and a toboggan style hat.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Fairborn Dispatch Center at 937-754-3000.

