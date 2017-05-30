Prosecutors discuss case of mother accused of shooting 2 children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman accused in the shooting death of two of her children will not be in court Tuesday as scheduled.

Claudena Helton pleaded not guilty last week to charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Helton was indicted Tuesday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of aggravated murder with firearms specifications to both counts.

The judge gave Helton a bond of $1 million.

According to a court affidavit obtained by 2 NEWS, Claudena Helton admitted to detectives she shot her two kids to save them from the evils of the world.

Those children, 8-year-old Khmorra and 6-year-old Kaiden died Sunday evening after suffering gunshot wounds to the head on May 18th.

