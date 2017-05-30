Search resumes Tuesday for missing kayaker in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Emergency crews in Delaware County will resume the search Tuesday morning for a kayaker who went missing Monday evening.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:28 pm, dive crews were called to the northern half of Alum Creek, near US 36/SR 37 on the report of a kayaker who had gone missing.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a 40-year-old man and woman were out in individual kayaks when they both ended up in the water. The man, who has not been named by investigators, never made it to shore.

“Two kayakers went out, one capsized, was having problems getting her boat to shore and at this point in time we have one male that’s missing,” said Sgt. Andrew Foos with ODNR.

The woman’s grandmother, Janet Jones, said the man was trying to assist her granddaughter after she fell in.

“Evidently he was just trying to help her in which he was that kind of a person,” said Jones.

The woman said the victim knew how to swim, but a strong current may have made things difficult for the victim. Jones said it’s devastating not knowing exactly what happened.

“I feel sad for my granddaughter because I know she’s going to blame herself,” said Jones.

ODNR said the man and woman were not wearing lifejackets and there weren’t any on board.

“If life jackets would have been worn, it’s a possibility it could have avoided the tragedy,” said Sgt. Foos.

Ohio law requires you wear a life jacket on any water vessel. Tuesday, Columbus Police dive teams will join in the search and sonar will once again be used to try and find the victim.

Crews will resume the search Tuesday morning, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.