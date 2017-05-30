Springboro Schools Board of Education member resigns

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools said Tuesday Board of Education member Dr. Darin Lunt has resigned from his position with the Board of Education, effective immediately.

Dr. Lunt cited personal reasons for his resignation. He was appointed to the Board on March 17, 2016.

“I want to thank Dr. Lunt for his service to our schools, our students and our community,” said Board of Education President David Stuckey. “As a parent, community member and business owner, Dr. Lunt offered a unique perspective and was a tireless advocate for our students.”

Superintendent Dan Schroer also thanked Lunt for his service.

“It has been my pleasure to work with Dr. Lunt in the year that I’ve been with the district,” noted Schroer. “He has been an outstanding leader of our schools. However, being a board member is a demanding job, and we respect the need for him to focus on his personal life at this time.”

Springboro Schools said the Board of Education will act to appoint a replacement within 30 days. The appointee will finish out Lunt’s term, which is up for election this November.