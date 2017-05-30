Tequila Lime Chicken and Corn Salsa

Corn Salsa

3 ears of fresh corn grilled and charred

1/3 cup red onion

1 medium tomato diced

½ cup red pepper diced

¼ cup cilantro chopped

1 lime juiced

½ tsp. salt

Pepper to taste

Grill corn and cut off cob into a bowl. Add the red onion, tomato, red pepper, cilantro, juice of 1 lime, salt and pepper. Toss together and refrigerate if you wish or enjoy as is.

Tequila Lime Chicken

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

¼ cup tequila

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. cumin

½ tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 limes zested and juiced

1 handful cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste