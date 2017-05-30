Tequila Lime Chicken and Corn Salsa

Corn Salsa
3 ears of fresh corn grilled and charred
1/3 cup red onion
1 medium tomato diced
½ cup red pepper diced
¼ cup cilantro chopped
1 lime juiced
½ tsp. salt
Pepper to taste
Grill corn and cut off cob into a bowl. Add the red onion, tomato, red pepper, cilantro, juice of 1 lime, salt and pepper. Toss together and refrigerate if you wish or enjoy as is.
Tequila Lime Chicken
3 boneless skinless chicken breasts
¼ cup tequila
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tsp. chili powder
½ tsp. cumin
½ tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. garlic powder
2 limes zested and juiced
1 handful cilantro
Salt and pepper to taste