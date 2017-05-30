Trump actively looking for new FBI director

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is still on the hunt for a new FBI director after firing James Comey, and is conducting more meetings to address the vacancy.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump is scheduled to meet Tuesday with John Pistole, the former head of the Transportation Security Administration.

Trump also is meeting about the FBI opening with Chris Wray, a former assistant attorney general at the Justice Department.

Before his foreign trip, Trump met with former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and acting FBI director Andrew McCabe. Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman also met with the president but removed his name from consideration.

