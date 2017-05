Attendees will each get a bottle of wine and a full Pork BBQ dinner.

SATURDAY JUNE 3rd, 2017 SCHEDULE:

2pm-4pm CASH BAR and Mingle on the vineyard grounds,

3pm-5pm Acoustic Music

4pm – 6pm Hog Roast Dinner to include:

1 bottle of wine per person. Pulled Pork, homemade BBQ Sauce, Homemade Slaw, homemade Cheesey Potatoes, homemade Baked Beans

7-9pm Rock Band

6pm – 10pm CASH BAR

