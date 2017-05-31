3 centenarian sisters honored at Ohio high school graduation

By Published:
Canton South High School

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Three centenarian sisters have been honored at the final graduation ceremony of the Ohio high school they attended.

Hazel Jarrell, who is 104 years old, was a member of the class of 1932 at Canton Township High School, the first graduating class at the school now known as Canton South High School in northeastern Ohio.

Two of Jarrell’s sisters, 102-year-old Irene Jarrell and 100-year-old Ruth Jarrell Gerber Hall, were also graduates of the school.

The Repository reports the three were recognized at Tuesday’s Canton South High School graduation.

The school is scheduled for demolition in a couple months and will be replaced by a new facility that’s almost done.

Hazel Jarrell says she’s saddened at the school’s demise but understands that a new building is needed.

