Afghanistan: Kabul attack death toll reaches 90

By Published:
Security forces stand next to a crater created by massive explosion in front of the German Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. The suicide truck bomb hit a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul killing scores of people and wounding hundreds more. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) —  The Afghan government’s media center has raised the death toll from the massive suicide truck bombing in Kabul to 90 killed.

The center also says that 400 people are now reported to have been wounded in the attack on Wednesday morning. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing that hit in a highly secure diplomatic area of the Afghan capital.

The media center quoted a statement from the Afghan Ulema Council, the country’s top religious body that includes Muslim clerics, scholars and men of authority in religion and law, as giving the new casualty tolls.

The council strongly condemned the attack, saying that “carrying out such attacks in the holy month of Ramadan is completely against humanity.”

