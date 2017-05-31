Body of missing Butler Township man found

BULTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The missing Butler Township man was found dead Wednesday.

The Butler Township Police Department under joint cooperation with Dayton Police Department, The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Search & Rescue, and the Buckeye Search & Rescue located Brian Cheatwood’s body.

Cheatwood was found dead in dense wooded area just west of the dead end of Jewelstone Drive.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter tells 2 NEWS Brian Cheatwood claimed he wanted to harm himself and has not been seen since Friday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office and Dayton Police Detectives were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The Dayton Police Department is looking over the investigation.