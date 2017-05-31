Body of missing Butler Township man found

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

BULTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The missing Butler Township man was found dead Wednesday.

The Butler Township Police Department under joint cooperation with Dayton Police Department, The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Search & Rescue, and the Buckeye Search & Rescue located Brian Cheatwood’s body.

Cheatwood was found dead in dense wooded area just west of the dead end of Jewelstone Drive.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter tells 2 NEWS Brian Cheatwood claimed he wanted to harm himself and has not been seen since Friday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office and Dayton Police Detectives were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The Dayton Police Department is looking over the investigation.

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s