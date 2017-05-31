Cincinnati to continue use of bow hunters to cull park deer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati says it plans to continue the use of bow hunters to cull deer from the city’s parks.

The city’s park system is also considering the use of more fences to keep the animals out.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports evidence shows the 10-year-old bow hunter program has sharply reduced the number of deer in Mount Airy park.

The nearly 1,500 park had about 100 deer in last year’s survey, which is still considered too many for a park that size.

The program has culled more than 1,300 deer from 10 parks. It started with sharpshooters from the Cincinnati police with volunteer bow hunters brought in after two years.

A sterilization program is also used to control deer in the city’s Clifton neighborhood.