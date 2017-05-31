Cincinnati to continue use of bow hunters to cull park deer

By Published:
Deer file photo. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
Deer file photo. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati says it plans to continue the use of bow hunters to cull deer from the city’s parks.

The city’s park system is also considering the use of more fences to keep the animals out.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports evidence shows the 10-year-old bow hunter program has sharply reduced the number of deer in Mount Airy park.

The nearly 1,500 park had about 100 deer in last year’s survey, which is still considered too many for a park that size.

The program has culled more than 1,300 deer from 10 parks. It started with sharpshooters from the Cincinnati police with volunteer bow hunters brought in after two years.

A sterilization program is also used to control deer in the city’s Clifton neighborhood.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s