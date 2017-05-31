Dayton Police investigate 2 shootings minutes apart

By Published:
Dayton Police investigate a shooting on South Philadelphia Drive. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating two shootings that happened minutes apart and less then two-tenths of a mile from each other.

Dayton Police called to a reported shooting outside of Chris’s Bandbox. (WDTN Photo)

Police were called to a home on South Philadelphia Drive after 12:30 a.m. when family members reported a man came home with a gunshot wound. They said a bullet was lodged in his cheek. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown.

While officers were investigating, they were called to another reported shooting outside Chris’s Bandbox located at 3001 East Third Street. Dispatchers reported the person who called 911 was not very forthcoming with information. No word on any victims at that location.

It is unclear if the shootings are related. Dayton Police are still investigating. If You have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

