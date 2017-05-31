Drugmaker rejects lawsuit over opiate sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A drugmaker accused by the Ohio attorney general of improper promotion of opiates says his lawsuit is legally and factually unfounded.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals says it acted appropriately, responsibly and in the best interests of patients.

Attorney General Mike DeWine sued Janssen and four other drugmakers on Wednesday. He says they intentionally misled patients about the dangers of painkillers and promoted benefits of the drugs not backed by science.

Another defendant, Purdue Pharma, says it shares DeWine’s concerns about the opiate crisis and is committed to working together on a solution. It won’t say if it’s challenging the lawsuit.

Teva Pharmaceuticals says it’s still reviewing the lawsuit and is unable to comment.

Messages were left with Endo Health Solutions and Allergan.