Florida battles dog flu outbreak

By Published:

(WFLA/NBC News) – Florida veterinarians are monitoring a canine flu outbreak that’s already sickened at least a dozen dogs.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, frequent coughing, fever and little to no appetite.

At least seven dogs were treated at the University of Florida, with six more awaiting treatment.

The outbreak is believed to have started at a dog show nearly two weeks ago.

Officials say there is no evidence that the virus can affect people.

This strain of canine flu is very contagious and a sick dog can infect others within a 20-foot radius.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s