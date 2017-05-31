LeBron James’ Los Angeles Home Vandalized With ‘N-Word’ Graffiti

Andrew Blankstein and Daniella Silva, NBC News Published:

LOS ANGELES — A home belonging to NBA superstar LeBron James was vandalized with a racial slur, authorities said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News it responded to a call that someone had spray-painted a racial slur on a gate leading to James’ property in the Brentwood neighborhood at 6:44 a.m. local time (9:44 a.m. ET) on Wednesday.

A source familiar with the incident told NBC News the “n-word” had been spray-painted on the gate.

The slur was painted over by the time officers arrived, authorities said.

Authorities will likely check video in the area to help identify the culprit.

The news was first reported by TMZ, which added that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was not home at the time of the incident.

James is set to play in the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland against the Golden State Warriors.

