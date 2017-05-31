Man in custody after damaging Troy hotel

By Published:
A man is taken into custody after an incident at the Royal Inn in Troy/Mike Ullery - Piqua Daily Call

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in police custody after damaging a hotel in Troy.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call report the incident happened at the Royal Inn on Brunker Drive.

Police responded to reports of a man breaking a window around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found broken glass and debris around the parking lot.

Police say the suspect locked himself in a room on the second floor of the hotel. The man was reportedly combative, with several officers needed to get him out of the room at to a medic.

The man had wounds, likely suffered from breaking a plate glass window. No officers were hurt at the scene.

The man was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, or any possible charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

