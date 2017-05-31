Man shoots himself outside Miami County Courthouse

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man shot himself outside the Miami County Courthouse early on Wednesday morning.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call report the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the man drove his truck onto the courthouse plaza between the old courthouse and the Miami County Safety building.

A Troy Police officer heard a gun shot and investigated, finding the man inside the truck with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities say the man is from Tipp City.

The man was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the man was at the Miami County Safety building on Tuesday for a domestic-related hearing.

Authorities say two shell casings from a .38 caliber gun were found at the scene. The door of the safety building was damaged by a gunshot, but it’s unclear if the man shot the door, or if a bullet went through the wound in his head and hit the door.