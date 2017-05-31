Man shoots himself outside Miami County Courthouse

By Published:
Miami County Courthouse plaza

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man shot himself outside the Miami County Courthouse early on Wednesday morning.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call report the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the man drove his truck onto the courthouse plaza between the old courthouse and the Miami County Safety building.

A Troy Police officer heard a gun shot and investigated, finding the man inside the truck with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities say the man is from Tipp City.

The man was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the man was at the Miami County Safety building on Tuesday for a domestic-related hearing.

Authorities say two shell casings from a .38 caliber gun were found at the scene. The door of the safety building was damaged by a gunshot, but it’s unclear if the man shot the door, or if a bullet went through the wound in his head and hit the door.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s