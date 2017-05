OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood City Schools and the Oakwood Athletic Department will host its first community yoga class.

The yoga event will take place Saturday, June 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Lane Stadium.

Local yoga instructor Stephanie O’ Hara will teach the class.

The community event is open to high school juniors and seniors. Adults can also attend the class.

Donations at the event will benefit Lane Stadium.