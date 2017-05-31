Ohio AG suing drug companies over opiate crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday a lawsuit has been filed against pharmaceutical companies over the state’s growing opiate crisis.scheduled a news conference Wednesday to announce the filing of major litigation.

The announcement was made at a news conference Wednesday in what Mike DeWine called “major litigation”.

DeWine said Wednesday the lawsuit was filed in the Ross County Courthouse.

The lawsuit names five of the largest pharmaceutical companies claiming they have a significant role in the current opiate crisis. DeWine said the evidence will show that pain killers produced by these companies got thousands of Ohioans addicted to opiates which lead to the cheaper alternative of heroin.

DeWine also said the companies named in the lawsuit lead doctors to believe the painkillers were not addictive, pushing them to use them more often.

“This lawsuit today is about accountability,”

“This lawsuit today is about accountability,” DeWine said. “This lawsuit is about justice, fairness. It is about what it right,” DeWine continued.

According to Mike DeWine Ohio is the second state to file such a lawsuit after Mississippi.

2 NEWS is in Columbus covering the announcement will have complete coverage online and on air starting with FIVE ON 2.