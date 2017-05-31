Ohio Jail escapee captured in New York

Deputies say Staling Santos-Reyes escaped from the Tri-County Regional Jail in Mechanicsburg Thursday. (Photo: Tri-Count Regional Jail)

NEW YORK (WDTN) – The man who escaped from a Champaign County jail was recaptured Wednesday, according to officials at the Tri-County Jail.

Staling Santos-Reyes escaped from the Tri-County Jail in April and a nationwide search was launched.

According to jail staff, Santos-Reyes fled the facility Thursday around 5:30 p.m. April 27.  Officials told 2 NEWS Santos-Reyes was assigned to a work detail in their kitchen.  When he went to take out the trash, he ran from correctional officers, hopped a fence and kept going.

Officials believe he was headed in the direction of a creek bed in close proximity to the detention center in Mechanicsburg.

Jail records revealed Santos-Reyes was arrested in February on drug possession charges in Madison County and is awaiting trial.

 

