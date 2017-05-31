Ohio man pleads guilty to US crimes after New Mexico killing

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A 39-year-old Ohio man accused of killing a New Mexico police officer last year has pleaded guilty to federal firearms and carjacking charges stemming from events after the shooting.

Jesse Denver Hanes of Columbus pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Hanes also is charged in state District Court with first-degree murder in the Aug. 16 shooting death of Hatch policeman Jose Chavez during a traffic stop.

A plea hearing is scheduled Wednesday afternoon in Las Cruces in the state case.

Federal officials said Hanes’ federal plea agreement calls for him to receive a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Officials say the life term from the federal case will run concurrently with any sentence Hanes may receive on any state convictions.