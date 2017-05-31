Ohio man pleads guilty to US crimes after New Mexico killing

By Published:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A 39-year-old Ohio man accused of killing a New Mexico police officer last year has pleaded guilty to federal firearms and carjacking charges stemming from events after the shooting.

Jesse Denver Hanes of Columbus pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Hanes also is charged in state District Court with first-degree murder in the Aug. 16 shooting death of Hatch policeman Jose Chavez during a traffic stop.

A plea hearing is scheduled Wednesday afternoon in Las Cruces in the state case.

Federal officials said Hanes’ federal plea agreement calls for him to receive a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Officials say the life term from the federal case will run concurrently with any sentence Hanes may receive on any state convictions.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s