Ohio school district fights high chronic absenteeism rates

By Published:

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district is fighting chronic absenteeism rates that see nearly one in four students missing multiple days of school a year.

About 24 percent of students in Lorain city schools in northern Ohio are chronically absent, meaning students miss about 18 days a year.

Lorain Schools Superintendent Jeff Graham tells the Morning Journal the district is working on changes in attendance and absenteeism policies to address the problem.

Ohio Department of Education senior executive director Chris Woolard says chronically absent students are less likely to become proficient readers and to graduate.

The Plain Dealer reported earlier this month the state has its own plan to reduce Ohio’s chronic absenteeism rate from 16.8 percent to 5 percent in the next decade.

