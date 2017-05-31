Park Layne businesses continue to rebuild after tornado

PARK LAYNE, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been one week since six tornadoes ripped through the Miami Valley.

People are still cleaning up as some people work through the devastation to get their businesses back up and running.

Businesses like the Mel-O-Dee Restaurant remain closed this week. However, some businesses have opened their doors despite the physical impact left my the EF-1 tornado.

The front of Motor Sports of Dayton is boarded up after the tornado ripped the roof off and shattered the glass of the showroom. It’s open for business, employees and customers try to get back to normal.

“We are operating at a limited capacity. We don’t have internet service to the business,” said Mark Pease, the General Manager of Motorsports of Dayton.

Despite losing the showroom and the offices, Pease is thankful the inventory wasn’t damaged. “In our service area, it was completely spared. No customer bikes were damaged or anything to that degree.”

Jordan Kuruzovick has lived and worked in the Park Layne area most of his life.

He says not a lot happens around here and to have a tornado touch down was a surprise to everyone.

“I knew it was possible, anything is possible, but not here,” said Kuruzovick.

Local dining staple, Mel-O-Dee is closed, but several contractors worked through the holiday weekend to help with repairs. The owner says his staff is being paid while they are closed and hopes to have the doors back open in two weeks.