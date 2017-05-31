Police need help identifying woman passing counterfeit money

By Published: Updated:
Police in New Lebanon are trying to identify this woman in a counterfeit money investigation. (Photo: New Lebanon Police)

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say has been passing counterfeit cash.

Police are working with the United States Secret Service trying to identify a woman believed to be passing counterfeit bills in the Dayton area.

The woman was caught on camera on May 4 using counterfeit money in two New Lebanon businesses.

If anyone knows anything about this crime or knows who the woman is you are asked to call the New Lebanon Police Department at 937-687-3080.

Counterfeit Cash Investigation

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s