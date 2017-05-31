Police need help identifying woman passing counterfeit money

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say has been passing counterfeit cash.

Police are working with the United States Secret Service trying to identify a woman believed to be passing counterfeit bills in the Dayton area.

The woman was caught on camera on May 4 using counterfeit money in two New Lebanon businesses.

If anyone knows anything about this crime or knows who the woman is you are asked to call the New Lebanon Police Department at 937-687-3080.

Police in New Lebanon are trying to identify this woman in a counterfeit money investigation. (Photo: New Lebanon Police)