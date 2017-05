BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Butler Township are searching the woods for a man they say claimed he wanted to harm himself.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter tells 2 NEWS Brian Cheatwood claimed he wanted to harm himself and has not been seen since Friday.

Cheatwood’s car was found at the end of Secretariat Court. Police and rescue dogs are searching the area now.

