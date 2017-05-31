Police trying to ID robbery suspect caught on video

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at the Family Video Store in the 5400 block of Burkhardt Road around 11:50 p.m. May 27. Police say the man showed a gun and ordered a worker to the ground.

The suspect is described as a short, white male about 5-feet 3- to 6-inches tall with short or balding hair. He has a tattoo near his left eye and a tattoo on his neck.

The suspect was wearing a red Ohio State hooded sweatshirt.

If you know anything about this crime or recognize the man in the video you are asked to call Riverside Police at 233-2080.