Thieves use car to break into Dayton auto parts store

By Published:
Xtreme Autosports on N. Main St. in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an early-morning break-in at an auto parts store.

Officers went to Xtreme Autosports in the 800 block of N. Main St. just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a front glass door smashed in, apparently by a vehicle.

Four wheels valued at $2,000 were stolen from inside the business. Officers didn’t estimate the cost of damages to the building.

Police believe a white 4-door Chevy Caprice may have been used to smash in the door. The vehicle could have damage to the passenger side rear tail light.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the break-in to contact Dayton Police.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s