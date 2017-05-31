Thieves use car to break into Dayton auto parts store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an early-morning break-in at an auto parts store.

Officers went to Xtreme Autosports in the 800 block of N. Main St. just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a front glass door smashed in, apparently by a vehicle.

Four wheels valued at $2,000 were stolen from inside the business. Officers didn’t estimate the cost of damages to the building.

Police believe a white 4-door Chevy Caprice may have been used to smash in the door. The vehicle could have damage to the passenger side rear tail light.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the break-in to contact Dayton Police.