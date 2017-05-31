Toledo has millions more than expected

By Published:
(Photo/AP)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city could have $6 to $8 million more than expected in its budget this year.

The city of Toledo has benefited from lower-than-expected health care costs, income tax revenue and lower workers compensation costs.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson tells the Toledo Blade she plans to hire new police officers a month earlier than planned.

The city’s finance director says he is not calling the money a general fund surplus because the city took money from its capital improvement fund to pay for daily operations.

Hicks-Hudson is seeking re-election this year. Her challengers, Democrat Wade Kapszukiewicz and Republican Tom Waniewski both shared how they would spend the surplus.

Kapszukiewicz says he would hire 40 police officers a year. Waniewski says he would be careful about spending.

