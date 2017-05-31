Track and strength of 6 tornadoes from last week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Six tornadoes touched down in just three hours on May 24, 2017. Four of them were rated EF0 and two were rated EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The first one touched down in Warren County near Harveysburg. It was rated EF zero with winds near 50 miles per hour. It was on the ground for just a minute around 7:55 p.m. and created damage around a quarter of a mile.

The second tornado caused damage two miles west of Xenia in Greene County around 8:26 p.m. It was on the ground just less than 3 miles. Maximum winds were near 65 miles per hour and it was rated an EF zero.

At 8:27 p.m. a third tornado touched down in Fayette County and crossed over into western Greene County. This twister wason the ground for three miles and classified as an EF zero with winds near 50 miles per hour.

The fourth tornado touched down around Wright Patterson Air Force Base at 9:07 p.m. This one was on the ground for almost 10 minutes and created a path of damage 2 and a half miles long. It was rated an EF zero.

At 9:16 p.m. another tornado touched down near Park Layne and stayed on the ground for almost five miles. After fifteen minutes on the ground it created significant damage. Winds were near 100 miles per hour and it was rated an EF1.

The final and sixth tornado of the night was in Miami County just south of Piqua. It was on the ground for only a minute but had winds near 90 miles per hour and rated an EF1.