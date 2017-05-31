Track and strength of 6 tornadoes from last week

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Six tornadoes touched down in just three hours on May 24, 2017. Four of them were rated EF0 and two were rated EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The first one touched down in Warren County near Harveysburg. It was rated EF zero with winds near 50 miles per hour. It was on the ground for just a minute around 7:55 p.m. and created damage around a quarter of a mile.

The second tornado caused damage two miles west of Xenia in Greene County around 8:26 p.m. It was on the ground just less than 3 miles. Maximum winds were near 65 miles per hour and it was rated an EF zero.

At 8:27 p.m. a third tornado touched down in Fayette County and crossed over into western Greene County. This twister wason the ground for three miles and classified as an EF zero with winds near 50 miles per hour.

The fourth tornado touched down around Wright Patterson Air Force Base at 9:07 p.m. This one was on the ground for almost 10 minutes and created a path of damage 2 and a half miles long. It was rated an EF zero.

At 9:16 p.m. another tornado touched down near Park Layne and stayed on the ground for almost five miles. After fifteen minutes on the ground it created significant damage. Winds were near 100 miles per hour and it was rated an EF1.

The final and sixth tornado of the night was in Miami County just south of Piqua. It was on the ground for only a minute but had winds near 90 miles per hour and rated an EF1.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s