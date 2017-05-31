Trump aide says ‘small group’ gets Trump tweet

By Published:
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Washington. Spicer discussed ongoing possible connections to Jared Kushner and Russians, the president's international trip, and other topics. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claims that “a small group of people know exactly” what President Donald Trump meant when Trump posted a seemingly unintelligible tweet early Wednesday morning.

Trump tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. that “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet ended there.

The president seemed to make a joke about the incident several hours later, tweeting: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Spicer tells reporters when asked about the tweet: “I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

