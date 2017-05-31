Trump aide says ‘small group’ gets Trump tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claims that “a small group of people know exactly” what President Donald Trump meant when Trump posted a seemingly unintelligible tweet early Wednesday morning.

Trump tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. that “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet ended there.

The president seemed to make a joke about the incident several hours later, tweeting: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Spicer tells reporters when asked about the tweet: “I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”