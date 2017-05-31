VIDEO: Police stop car with child in the trunk

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff released video of the May 22 incident where deputies found a 10-year-old in the trunk of a car.

READ MORE: Ohio couple put child in trunk of car as ‘disciplinary measure’

Darke County deputies stopped a car on US-127 near SR-49 after receiving a call reporting a child had been placed in the trunk of a car.

In the video, you can hear the driver of the car tell the deputy they were kidding when they placed the child in the trunk. The deputy asks where the child is at that moment and the driver says they were “just getting ready to pull over.” You can also hear the mother say they were, “trying to teach him a lesson.”

The video provided by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office has been altered to remove the images of the child.

Anderson was charged with child endangering and Grimbleby was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The case is being submitted to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.