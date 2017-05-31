VIDEO: Veteran comes to deputy’s aid

Corey Davis Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a veteran who helped a deputy take down a combative man.

Officials said Ray Johnson stepped in to help when Jordan Caraballo started punching Deputy Jesse Larkin.

“I was able to get him down, control his head so he wouldn’t throw me and that’s when he started punching me in the abdomen,” Larkin said.

Larkin was responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Canoe Drive in Lutz on Monday.

“It was probably 20 seconds, but it felt like 10 minutes,” Larkin said.

Investigators said Caraballo had already thrown a glass object at a family member before Larkin arrived.

Calls to 911 reveal that Caraballo was arguing with his mother and sister, which led to several calls for help.

“He’s trying to break the house. He’s throwing glass, there’s children in here,” one woman in the house said to a 911 operator. “I need them here now. There are two little kids in the house. He’s slamming everything, threatening to hit me.”

Johnson said the noise got his attention and he saw Caraballo throw a mirror into the garage of a home. He also called 911 for help.

Body cam video shows Deputy Larkin approaching Caraballo, who was standing outside the home at the front door. In the video, Larkin can be heard telling Caraballo to put his hands on the wall. Caraballo replied with an expletive and became physically combative when the deputy reached to restrain him.

“I didn’t jump in because the officer needed help. I jumped in because clearly this person was resisting,” Johnson said.

Johnson, a U.S. Air Force veteran and licensed security trainer, said he did it to put an end to the confrontation as quickly as possible.

Johnson feared a bad outcome if the take down went on for too long.

“We are grateful for our community support and that you all have our backs when we need you!” said the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page.

“He didn’t owe me anything and he stepped in anyway. I’m very grateful for that,” Larkin said.

Officials said no one was injured.

Carabello is facing four felonies and one misdemeanor charge.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s