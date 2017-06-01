$3k in tools stolen from work truck

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A utility worker was surprised to see some missing tools in his work truck.

James Shields called police to the University of Dayton’s basketball arena parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Shields explained to police that he’s supposed to park on the south side of the building after lunch.

The side compartments on the work truck were not locked.

Shields finished up a job inside the UD area, and returned to his work truck at about 3:10 p.m. and noticed part of a pipe was on the ground.

He took a closer look at his truck and noticed that someone stole $3 thousand worth of tools.

The company’s name was clearly marked on the truck and tools.