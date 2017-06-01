Auto workers to receive Narcan and drug ID training

Related Coverage Car services worried about Fentanyl residue

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS brought you the story of a garage owner worried about her employees coming into contact with Fentanyl while working on vehicles.

After that story aired nearly fifty businesses signed up for training on how to stay safe on the job.

People in the auto service industry never thought the drug epidemic would reach them. Cindy Davidson of Davidson’s garage helped organized a training session to better prepare auto workers if they come into contact with Fentanyl.

Today, the sign-up sheet is full and the phones haven’t stopped ringing.

Coming up on Tuesday, June 6th, forty nine different companies from the Miami Valley auto industry will come together.

They will learn how to administer Narcan and how to identify certain drugs like the highly absorbent Fentanyl.

With the support of sponsors like the Huber Highs Chamber of Commerce, local companies will receive the training they asked for.

“It’s time to let the owners, managers and employees of the automotive industry, let them be made aware and the Dawn Project will give everybody there in attendance a Narcan kit, should one of their employees actually succumb,” said Mark Burns, the Executive Director of the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce.

“To be honest with you, I’d like to see this kind of training to continue not just in the automotive industry but everywhere.The reason I’m saying this is because we are vulnerable now. More than ever, all of us are vulnerable,” said Cindy Davidson the owner of Davidson’s Garage.

If you or your business wants more information, give Davidson’s garage a call at 937-236-8640