City Commission approves money for dilapidated buildings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton city leaders decided to use tax dollars to tear down dilapidated buildings in the city at the City Commission meeting Wednesday night.

During the meeting, commissioners approved nearly $700,000 to demolish three fire damaged properties.

The work will include demolition, excavation, backfill, site grading and landscaping.

One of the properties is the old Hewitt Soap Factory which was destroyed by fire in December.

Brian Inderrieden with the Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals said, “We had this, we have 501 Deeds Avenue which is a large industrial structure that will be demolished, and there is one on Cincinnati Street. All three of those are being targeted and all three have been a blight on the neighborhoods.”

The city is contracting with Green City Demolition for the project.