Fairgounds lease extends to 2018

The University of Dayton and Premier Health announced plans to buy the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in January.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Agricultural Society will continue to keep the Montgomery County’s fairgrounds lease.

The lease extends to spring 2018.

Premier Health and the University of Dayton formed a joint partnership to redevelop the property. The fairground’s upgrade includes an allocation of $2 million from Montgomery County to preserve the Roundhouse.

The new site will cover 38 acres and will move to Judge Arthur O. Fisher Park in Jefferson Township.

“This is great for the agricultural society because it means we won’t have to move twice,” said John Yancik, Agricultural Society Board president. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the fair’s more than 160-year history at this site this summer on July 10-15 and the new site in 2018.”

 

 

