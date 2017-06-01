Former Centerville accountant sentenced for embezzling $1M

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday an accountant was sentenced in federal court for embezzling.

Deborah Yosick, 61, who now lives in Florida, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 51 months in prison for the embezzlement of more than $1 million. Yosick pleaded guilty in November to one count each of wire fraud and income tax evasion.

The sentence was handed down Wednesday evening by Senior U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice.

According to court documents, Yosick embezzled money from her employer, Donald C. Wright Investments, LLC and its sister company Don Wright Realty, LLC. Don Wright’s businesses are family-owned and are based in Centerville, Ohio. Don Wright provided various commercial, industrial and residential services in the Dayton area.

Prosecutors say between 1985 and 2015, Yosick was Don Wright’s accountant and was principally responsible for handling accounts payables and accounts receivables. Yosick was personally responsible for depositing rental receipts into the appropriate bank account.

According to the justice department, Yosick embezzled money from Don Wright by using rental payments to pay her personal American Express bill. She did so by initiating transfers from a company bank account and used a portion of the cash she embezzled to purchase money orders from supermarkets, Wal-Mart and post offices. She then used the money orders to pay her personal American Express credit card bills. She also paid her personal credit card bill through approximately 70 electronic transfers from a company bank account to American Express.

In total, between 2010 and approximately October 2015, Yosick embezzled approximately $1.1 million from her employer.

Additionally, Yosick attempted to evade paying $255,571 in federal income taxes to the IRS for the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 income tax years.

As part of her plea agreement, Yosick agreed to pay $1.1 million in restitution to Don Wright and the more than $255,000 to the IRS.

“In the midst of the recession, Deborah Yosick funded a lavish lifestyle of exotic travel by embezzling more than a million dollars from the family-owned real estate company that had trusted her with its accounting for thirty years,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said. “Today’s sentence appropriately punishes her egregious crime of greed.”