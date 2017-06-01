Former FBI Director Comey to testify on June 8

FBI Director James Comey testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 8, 2015. U.S. federal law enforcement officials pressed their concerns about data encryption before Congress Wednesday, telling senators that the right to privacy is not absolute and must be weighed against public-safety interests. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
FBI Director James Comey testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 8, 2015. U.S. federal law enforcement officials pressed their concerns about data encryption before Congress Wednesday, telling senators that the right to privacy is not absolute and must be weighed against public-safety interests. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI director James Comey is set to testify June 8 before the Senate intelligence committee investigating Russian activities during last year’s election.

The committee said Thursday that Comey will testify in an open session, which will be followed by a closed session.

The committee’s Republican chairman and senior Democrat have said members want to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia interfered in last year’s election.

They say they also hope Comey’s testimony will answer questions that have arisen since Comey’s sudden firing by President Donald Trump.

