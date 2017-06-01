Greene County deputies trained on new body scanner

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Back in March an inmate at the Greene County jail died suddenly after swallowing a bag of drugs prior to his arrest. Sheriff Gene Fischer said that incident left an impact on the jail. Fischer thinks the jail’s newest and first body scanner will solve a lot of the issues at the facility.

“It’s been in the states for probably about 4 years. It is now a tool that everyone wants because of the success that they have had at keeping contraband out,” Radiation Safety Officer, Sam Mcilroy.

The scanner was just installed. Just as soon as it was installed, word hit the streets.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer has already noticed a difference.

“One of the other agencies brought in a person under arrest last night. Weather or not that person saw the story or read about it, he voluntarily gave up is drugs that he was trying to sneak in the jail,” said Sheriff Fischer.

Major Kirk Keller is the jail administrator and believes the recent heroin epidemic has changed a lot of things compared to years past.

“Our job is not to catch people. We want to prevent drugs and contraband from coming into the jail. If this tool provides us the opportunity for people to think twice and say if I have it in me, or on me, they are going to find it.”

Major Keller says they don’t want to add charges to inmates coming through their doors.

“We don’t want to do that. We want to prevent the contraband from coming into the jail so that we can keep the inmates safe and secure, that’s our job,” said Major Keller.

The company that installed the scanner says there is a long list of jails, especially in Ohio that are waiting to get their hands on the technology.