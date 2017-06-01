Hearing set on news media access in Tensing retrial

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, Hamilton County, Ohio, Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz meets with attorneys concerning the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing in the July 19, 2015, traffic stop shooting death of motorist Sam DuBose, during a hearing in Cincinnati. Ghiz was scheduled to meet with attorneys and prosecutors Tuesday, April 4, 2017, to discuss pretrial progress for Tensing's murder retrial set to begin May 25, 2017, after his first trial ended with a hung jury. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) – With jury selection on hold, the judge in an Ohio police shooting retrial has scheduled a hearing to discuss news media access.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz on Tuesday released potential jurors for the murder retrial of Ray Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer. Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed black man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

Ghiz wants to keep the case in Cincinnati and had ordered restrictions on the use of electronic devices and the number of reporters in the courtroom. News organizations including The Associated Press filed a successful appeal, saying she had to show compelling reasons for such measures.

She withdrew her order and scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

