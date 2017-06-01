Instagram celebrates Pride 2017 with new features

WFLA Staff Published: Updated:
NBC News photo

(WFLA) — Instagram is getting the rainbow treatment for LGBTQ Pride Month.

The social media site announced a new set of tools to celebrate Pride 2017.

For June only, Instagram is offering new pride stickers. The stickers include rainbow-tinted shades and a rainbow bullhorn.

All of the stickers were designed by LGBTQ artists.

If you’re new to personalizing your Instagram posts with stickers, you can find them on the stickers tray in your Instagram story.

A new rainbow brush in the app will also let you draw a rainbow on any photo.

Additionally, in honor of pride, Instagram is encouraging users to add #kindcomments and #pride2017 when tagging photos.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s