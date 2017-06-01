Judge cites juror safety concerns in police shooting retrial

CINCINNATI (AP) — The judge in an Ohio police shooting retrial says many potential jurors have expressed concerns about their safety if their identities become known.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz on Thursday cited responses to juror questionnaires in the racially charged murder retrial of Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer. Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

Ghiz heard testimony in a hearing she called after news organizations won an appeals court ruling blocking her planned restrictions on news coverage, such as limiting the number of reporters and electronic devices.

She said she plans to rule soon on media access issues, and also plans to resume jury selection Friday.