Judge cites juror safety concerns in police shooting retrial

DAN SEWELL , Associated Press Published:
FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, leaves court during jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Attorneys for Tensing, charged with killing an unarmed black man, filed a motion Monday, May 1, 2017, saying jurors at Tensing's retrial shouldn't see the T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem he was wearing under his uniform, The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. A jury deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial Nov. 12, 2016, on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. A photo of the T-shirt was shown at Tensing's first trial. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The judge in an Ohio police shooting retrial says many potential jurors have expressed concerns about their safety if their identities become known.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz on Thursday cited responses to juror questionnaires in the racially charged murder retrial of Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer. Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

Ghiz heard testimony in a hearing she called after news organizations won an appeals court ruling blocking her planned restrictions on news coverage, such as limiting the number of reporters and electronic devices.

She said she plans to rule soon on media access issues, and also plans to resume jury selection Friday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s