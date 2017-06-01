Kaisch speaks out about decision to leave Paris climate accord

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor John Kasich posted a statement on Facebook Thursday after President Trump announced he is pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement.

While Kasich admits he wasn’t happy with the agreement, he says the U.S. should have taken more of a leadership role in addressing its flaws.

“Let’s be clear. I wasn’t happy with the original agreement, especially in light of the Obama administration’s failure to work with Republicans in Congress on terms acceptable to both parties,” Kasich wrote. “But, I know that climate change is real. It is a global issue and will need a global agreement to address. And we could have negotiated that agreement in ways that would not needlessly destroy jobs.”

In Kasich’s statement, he noted how the Trump administration could have improved the agreement.

Read the full statement below: