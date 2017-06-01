Man seriously hurt in Harrison Township motorcycle crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash in Harrison Township early on Thursday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at the intersection of North Dixie Drive and Ridge Avenue.

Deputies say the crash involved a motorcycle and a Ford pickup truck. When deputies arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle on the road, nearly 20 feet from the motorcycle.

Investigators say a 51-year-old man was driving the motorcycle. It was going south on North Dixie Drive, when it crashed into the pickup truck.

According to investigators, the pickup truck stopped to let pedestrians cross at a crosswalk before completing a turn. When the truck started to make its turn, it crashed with the motorcycle.

The 51-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.