Mayor Whaley agrees with AG pharma lawsuit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said Wednesday night she agrees with a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Mike DeWine suing big pharmaceutical companies for the opioid crisis.

Whaley told 2 NEWS, “We need action fast and now. Every day someone is dying from this addiction.”

Five pharmaceutical manufacturers are listed as defendants including the makers of OxyCotin and Percocet.

The lawsuit claims “fraudulent marketing” by prescription drug companies is fueling the epidemic.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a news conference Wednesday, “The people who played a significant role in creating this mess in the state of Ohio, should pay to clean it up.”

The lawsuit claims the drug companies downplayed the risks of prescription opioids while inflating the benefits.

DeWine accused the drug companies of putting profits before people.