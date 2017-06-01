Miami County Sheriff looking for burglary suspect

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s is asking for identifying a burglary suspect.

The suspect was caught on security cameras Wednesday.

Deputies say the burglary happened during the daytime in the 5000 block of Piqua-Clayton Road in Washington Township in Miami County.

The Sheriff’s Office says electronics were stolen from the home.

The suspect is a black male who was driving a silver car, possibly a Buick.

Miami County Burglary Suspect (Photo: Miami County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Miami County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Miami County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Miami County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who knows who the suspect is or has any information is asked to call the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911.

Anonymous tips can be left using the Miami County Sheriff’s website.