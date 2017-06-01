Miami County Sheriff looking for burglary suspect

By Published:
(Photo: Miami County Sheriff's Office)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s is asking for identifying a burglary suspect.

The suspect was caught on security cameras Wednesday.

Deputies say the burglary happened during the daytime in the 5000 block of Piqua-Clayton Road in Washington Township in Miami County.

The Sheriff’s Office says electronics were stolen from the home.

The suspect is a black male who was driving a silver car, possibly a Buick.

Miami County Burglary Suspect

Anyone who knows who the suspect is or has any information is asked to call the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911.

Anonymous tips can be left using the Miami County Sheriff’s website.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s